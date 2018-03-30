Charles K. Dixon, 70, was reported missing from the 300 block of Den Helder Avenue in Ellenton and was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Charles K. Dixon, 70, was reported missing from the 300 block of Den Helder Avenue in Ellenton and was last seen Thursday afternoon. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Charles K. Dixon, 70, was reported missing from the 300 block of Den Helder Avenue in Ellenton and was last seen Thursday afternoon. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Local

A man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from Ellenton, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 30, 2018 02:30 PM

Ellenton

An Ellenton man with Alzheimer’s disease has been missing since Thursday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles K. Dixon, 70, was reported missing from the 300 block of Den Helder Avenue in Ellenton and was last seen at 5 p.m. Thursday riding his blue three-wheel bike, deputies said.

Dixon has Alzheimer’s disease along with other medical conditions.

Deputies said they were working to have a Silver Alert issued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Christians celebrate Good Friday in Bradenton

View More Video