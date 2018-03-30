A man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from Ellenton, cops say

An Ellenton man with Alzheimer’s disease has been missing since Thursday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles K. Dixon, 70, was reported missing from the 300 block of Den Helder Avenue in Ellenton and was last seen at 5 p.m. Thursday riding his blue three-wheel bike, deputies said.
Dixon has Alzheimer’s disease along with other medical conditions.
Deputies said they were working to have a Silver Alert issued.
Anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
