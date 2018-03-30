Walkers converge on downtown Bradenton to honor death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

A drug addict of more than 30 years, Riqui-Anne Wilker stands just over 5 feet tall and on her shoulder is a white cross with the words, “Jesus Love U,” as she and others marched down Manatee Avenue for hours on the morning of Good Friday.
What does Good Friday mean to her?
“It means that I’m forgiven,” as Wilker broke into tears. “That God died on the cross for me. I didn’t realize what that meant. I’ve been in addiction for over 30 years, I’ve lost brothers to addiction. I’ve lost others to addiction. It’s taken me a long time to learn how to love myself again. I know I’m always going to be a work in progress, but He is a God of restoration.”
For Christians, Good Friday is the day Jesus Christ was tortured and crucified. A day Jesus foresaw as His sacrifice to save mankind and provide everyone a path to forgiveness of sin and eternal life in the presence of God.
Rachel McGill spent 15 years as an addict and drug dealer. Her spiral into addiction cost her everything she loved the most until Jesus came into her life and showed her a love that stretches beyond this realm of understanding. Helping Wilker bear the cross, McGill broke into tears and her testimony poured from her soul.
“God has renewed me,” she said through the tears. “He has come into my life. I can sleep at night again. I have peace each and every day. I know He’s real. One-hundred percent because I feel things I’ve never felt in my entire life.”
Jesus taught that all humanity are sinners, and Christians have an understanding that they are flawed. Jesus had an affinity for the poor, the oppressed and for those suffering internal pain. For orphans, for the hungry, for the thirsty, for addicts and for prostitutes. He disliked arrogance and vanity and accepted any sinner of any level into his embrace if they would only accept Him into theirs.
Wilker and McGill are residents at His Girls Discipleship, a faith-based recovery organization that provides a safe house for those in addiction, many of whom had turned to prostitution to sustain their habits. If anyone understands the meaning and power of Good Friday, it’s those two women and their housemates who have found recovery through the love of God. Staff, volunteers and residents of His Girls Discipleship joined other churches on Good Friday for the cross walk.
Pastor Gary Eldred, of Faith United Methodist Church and executive director of the Manatee County Ministerial Association, helped organize Friday’s cross walk. Members of various churches marched into downtown bearing crosses from all four corners of the Bradenton area and gathered First United Methodist Church in downtown Bradenton for a noon service sponsored by Loving Hands Ministry.
Eldred said of Friday’s cross walk, “It signifies the meaning of this day. A day when Jesus sacrificed everything for all of us.”
