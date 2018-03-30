More Videos

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life

What will happen to historic Patten House?

Christians celebrate Good Friday in Bradenton

Christians from across all corners of Bradenton converged on Friday, March 30, 2018, into downtown Bradenton bearing crosses to signify the sacrifice made by Christ.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

The number one reason parents or caregivers shake a baby is because the child is crying. This can cause damage and injury to the child’s brain or spinal cord, so it’s important to understand the dangers of shaken baby syndrome, or SBS.

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. The victim’s cards were then fraudulently used at retail locations including Citgo, Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Store video that was released on Tuesday captured the two suspects at a Home Depot in Pinellas Park purchasing items including a chainsaw, shovel, rake and cooler. One suspect is a female with blonde hair, medium build who was wearing a short pink dress with black heels. The second suspect is a male with a salt-and-pepper full beard, wearing an orange-colored bandanna or cap. The suspects appeared to be driving a white or silver Nissan pickup; possibly a Titan or Frontier. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Roberts at 727-582-5827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

The Tampa Police Department has released video of a vehicle involved in a shooting and armed robbery that took place at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Club Hush, 3260 W. Hillsborough Ave. New surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspects leaving the scene in what appears to be a silver Ford F-150. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers. Police say two men, ages 33 and 28, were sitting in their vehicle in the Club Hush parking lot when the suspects confronted them. One of the three suspects shot one victim in the upper body and pistol whipped the other after they refused to hand over their jewelry. The three suspects then fled the scene.

Ty Ross, 78, of Bradenton collapsed outside after a heart attack on Feb. 26 and later died. His body laid on the ground for three hours before a funeral home worker arrived. Manatee County officials are reviewing how it handles cases of someone dying of natural causes in public.

The historic home built near the Gamble mansion has had a storied past; it's future is more uncertain. In 1925, the United Daughters of the Confederacy came together to buy the Patten House, then the organization donated it to the state. A recent visit from state officials may determine the old home's destiny. Music by www.BenSound.com

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at Indian Trails Middle School’s sports complex in Palm Coast, where two teens were engaged in a fight. Deputies discovered that not only had the boys been fighting but the father of one of the boys, had instigated the argument, and then jumped in.

A suspect is seen robbing two different hotels in this surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8 to 5’9, thin build, mid to late 50’s, blue eyes and light color hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt under hoodie, long blue shorts and black water shoes. Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card and burglary. On Monday, March 4, 2018, a vehicle burglary was reported at the victim’s residence located along 52nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The victim’s debit card was stolen and used on March 4 at a Walmart and a Wawa in Seminole. The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark Abercrombie & Fitch hoodie and dark shorts. The suspect vehicle is possibly a light green in color Ford Freestyle. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Weil at 727-582-6200 or rweil@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.