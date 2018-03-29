Wildfire danger is high in Manatee as Irma debris, dry conditions help fuel blazes

Brush fires continue to cause issues across Florida, and there’s no sign of the active season slowing down anytime soon.
While the Sunshine State doesn’t have an official “fire season,” as the Florida Fire Service says it’s really all year long, now is when things really ramp up.
Weather conditions are generally driest February through April. Throw in low humidity and, oftentimes, strong winds, and you get a perfect storm for fires.
Just over the past weekend, the FFS reported that five wildfires burned nearly 180 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and Charlotte counties.
Never miss a local story.
The causes of those fires? A beehive smoker, a blown-out tire, a campfire and a lawn mower, just to name a few.
But nearly all were human-caused, a troubling fact that prompt fire officials to issue burn violations and consistently remind the public of fire safety and best practices.
But 180 acres of brush fires is only a sliver compared to the rest of the state, where tens of thousands of acres are going up in flames daily.
Wildfire Activity throughout the state. #Besafe #BeSmart pic.twitter.com/UgBFGtbwpU— Patrick M. Mahoney (@FFS_Myakka) March 29, 2018
On Thursday alone, maps showed crews battling more than 40 active wildfires throughout the state.
“Florida’s wildland firefighters are prepared to battle increasingly hazardous wildfires across the state. Today, the Florida Forest Service is doing everything in its power to suppress and contain current wildfires in anticipation of very poor weather conditions tomorrow, especially in southwest Florida,” Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam, whose department includes the forest service, said in a statement this week.
When it comes to Manatee and its surrounding counties within the forest service’s Myakka River District, the situation isn’t dire, but it isn’t great either.
While it changes daily, for the past several days Manatee has been under “Very High” alert for fire danger according to the FFS, with Sarasota under “High” alert. But Manatee drops down to “Moderate” under the forecasted danger map.
“It really changes daily, sometimes minute-by minute,” said Patrick Mahoney, the FFS Myakka River District wildfire mitigation specialist and spokesman.
“That’s the situation we are at right now. Regulations are based morning to morning but they can be changed. Especially when we get a lot more wind than predicted, which seems to be a recurring issue.”
The Myakka River District covers Manatee, Desoto, Hardee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Compared to 2017, Mahoney said conditions look similar, although the drought index isn’t quite as bad as this time last year.
Still, he warned, the drought level is increasing every day.
Some rain last week alleviated the danger in Manatee and Sarasota counties, but the wind and low humidity helped dry everything up within a day or two.
Charlotte County recently announced a burn ban and if conditions continue to worsen, fire officials said, surrounding counties are expected to follow suit.
Then there’s also the matter of Hurricane Irma debris, something we didn’t have to deal with during last year’s highly active season.
While most neighborhoods have been cleaned up of excess piles, Irma debris left behind in wooded areas across Florida, such as dead trees and limbs, are going to fuel more blazes and help them spread faster.
“I see it happening this year as we dry out even more,” Mahoney said. “(The debris) is going to be more and more of an issue and I think it’s going to be that way for the next couple of years.”
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Fire Safety Tips
Florida’s first responders are asking for the public’s help to increase safety and accessibility during wildfires with three steps:
1. Create a clean, fire-resistant space around the home
2. Make a family evacuation plan
3. Evacuate early
The Florida Forest Service suggests that homeowners remove anything flammable that’s within a 30-foot radius of their homes, and should prevent any trees or bushes from touching the walls. They should also make a disaster plan that takes into account the possibility of evacuating the home with family and pets at a moment’s notice.
Comments