Firefighters respond to gas line rupture in Lakewood Ranch

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

March 29, 2018 11:50 AM

Lakewood Ranch

Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a ruptured gas line in Lakewood Ranch.

At about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, fire rescue crews were dispatched to 11525 State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch to a report of a gas line being ruptured while landscapers were planting trees, according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.

East Manatee Fire Rescue crews cleared the scene behind the mix-use development project The Green at Lakewood Ranch about an hour later after the leak was clamped and the scene was under control.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

