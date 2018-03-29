Firefighters respond to gas line rupture in Lakewood Ranch

Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a ruptured gas line in Lakewood Ranch.
At about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, fire rescue crews were dispatched to 11525 State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch to a report of a gas line being ruptured while landscapers were planting trees, according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.
East Manatee Fire Rescue crews cleared the scene behind the mix-use development project The Green at Lakewood Ranch about an hour later after the leak was clamped and the scene was under control.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments