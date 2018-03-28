You can watch NASA astronauts venture out for a morning spacewalk

Before you have your morning coffee Thursday, you can watch astronauts venture outside the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk.
NASA announced that the public can watch two American astronauts live starting at 6:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
Expedition 44 Flight Engineers, Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the station’s Quest airlock around 8:10 a.m. Thursday to begin the 209th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades.
The excursion, NASA says, is planned to last about 6.5 hours and will be the seventh spacewalk in Feustel’s career and the third for Arnold.
Never miss a local story.
The astronauts will install wireless communications equipment to enhance payload data processing for an ecosystem experiment being flown to the station on a future SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft.
The experiment, NASA says, will measure the temperature of plants on Earth to better understand how much water they need and how they respond to stress.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments