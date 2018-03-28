You can watch NASA astronauts venture out for a morning spacewalk

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 32 Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall Pause 240 Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life 92 Angler who saved five lives then took them fishing 50 What will happen to historic Patten House? 23 Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses 35 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 205 Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 86 Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 38 Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 64 Sheriff Wells says ‘opioids are still here’ in Manatee County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, to install wireless communications equipment, swap out high-definition video cameras, and remove aging hoses from a cooling component on the station’s exterior. Live coverage of the briefing and spacewalk airs on NASA Television and the agency’s website, www.nasa.gov/station starting at 6:30 a.m. NASA

