You can watch NASA astronauts venture out for a morning spacewalk

More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Pause
Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life 240

Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life

Angler who saved five lives then took them fishing 92

Angler who saved five lives then took them fishing

What will happen to historic Patten House? 50

What will happen to historic Patten House?

Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses 23

Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 35

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Sheriff Wells says ‘opioids are still here’ in Manatee County 64

Sheriff Wells says ‘opioids are still here’ in Manatee County

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, to install wireless communications equipment, swap out high-definition video cameras, and remove aging hoses from a cooling component on the station’s exterior. Live coverage of the briefing and spacewalk airs on NASA Television and the agency’s website, www.nasa.gov/station starting at 6:30 a.m. NASA
NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, to install wireless communications equipment, swap out high-definition video cameras, and remove aging hoses from a cooling component on the station’s exterior. Live coverage of the briefing and spacewalk airs on NASA Television and the agency’s website, www.nasa.gov/station starting at 6:30 a.m. NASA

Local

You can watch NASA astronauts venture out for a morning spacewalk

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 28, 2018 10:06 PM

Before you have your morning coffee Thursday, you can watch astronauts venture outside the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk.

NASA announced that the public can watch two American astronauts live starting at 6:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Expedition 44 Flight Engineers, Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the station’s Quest airlock around 8:10 a.m. Thursday to begin the 209th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades.

The excursion, NASA says, is planned to last about 6.5 hours and will be the seventh spacewalk in Feustel’s career and the third for Arnold.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The astronauts will install wireless communications equipment to enhance payload data processing for an ecosystem experiment being flown to the station on a future SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft.

The experiment, NASA says, will measure the temperature of plants on Earth to better understand how much water they need and how they respond to stress.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Pause
Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life 240

Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life

Angler who saved five lives then took them fishing 92

Angler who saved five lives then took them fishing

What will happen to historic Patten House? 50

What will happen to historic Patten House?

Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses 23

Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 35

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Sheriff Wells says ‘opioids are still here’ in Manatee County 64

Sheriff Wells says ‘opioids are still here’ in Manatee County

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

View More Video