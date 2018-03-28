A shipwreck that could date back to the 18th century was found washed ashore Ponte Verda Beach near St. Augustine on Wednesday morning, according to reports.
A shipwreck that could date back to the 18th century was found washed ashore Ponte Verda Beach near St. Augustine on Wednesday morning, according to reports. St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office
A shipwreck that could date back to the 18th century was found washed ashore Ponte Verda Beach near St. Augustine on Wednesday morning, according to reports. St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office

Local

A shipwreck, possibly from the 18th century, found washed ashore Florida beach

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 28, 2018 08:17 PM

A shipwreck that could date back to the 18th century was found washed ashore a Florida beach on Wednesday.

The large piece of debris, later identified as part of the ship, was found Wednesday morning on Ponte Vedra Beach, near St. Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the debris appears to be quite old. It’s about 47 feet long, well-preserved and displayed roman numerals on the wood, according to a report by News4Jax.

A St. Augustine archaeologist brought a team of researchers to learn more and told the outlet that it is most likely a merchant ship, but could’ve come from anywhere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While researchers couldn’t pinpoint the ship’s origin, they did say it was clear the piece came from a “pretty sizable” vessel.

A deputy stood guard throughout the day to make sure the wreckage remained untouched, the outlet said.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

View More Video