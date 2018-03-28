A shipwreck, possibly from the 18th century, found washed ashore Florida beach

A shipwreck that could date back to the 18th century was found washed ashore a Florida beach on Wednesday.
The large piece of debris, later identified as part of the ship, was found Wednesday morning on Ponte Vedra Beach, near St. Augustine.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the debris appears to be quite old. It’s about 47 feet long, well-preserved and displayed roman numerals on the wood, according to a report by News4Jax.
A St. Augustine archaeologist brought a team of researchers to learn more and told the outlet that it is most likely a merchant ship, but could’ve come from anywhere.
While researchers couldn’t pinpoint the ship’s origin, they did say it was clear the piece came from a “pretty sizable” vessel.
A deputy stood guard throughout the day to make sure the wreckage remained untouched, the outlet said.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
