South Florida Museum aquarium reopens, just in time for two new manatees

Two manatees are using Wednesday — Manatee Appreciation Day — to explore their new home at the South Florida Museum.
Tannebaum and ONeil became the 34th and 35th manatees to be treated at the aquarium when they arrived on Tuesday. The manatees have spent much of their time side-by-side, eating romaine lettuce and navigating the aquarium, according to a news release.
Tannebaum is a 730-pound, 8-foot long manatee that was rescued in January. A line nearly severed the manatee’s tail while he was entrapped for days in Fort Myers, near the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River. He is joined by ONeil, an orphan who grew from 30 pounds to 565 pounds after being rescued and taken to SeaWorld.
The Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Aquarium is again open to the public after being buffed, sealed and painted. Maintenance of the 60,000-gallon tank also included deck and fiberglass work.
"We completed the maintenance work right on schedule and now — with the window newly buffed and sealed — underwater views of the manatees are better than ever," said Virginia Edmonds, the museum's aquarium director, in a prepared statement.
Manatees usually arrive to the aquarium after receiving critical care elsewhere. Then, they heal and gain needed weight at the museum, a process that can take several months or more than a year. A third manatee is expected to join Tannebaum and Oneil this week.
Baca, a young manatee who was rescued from the Cocoa Beach area after suffering from cold stress in 2017, is a familiar face at the aquarium.
He joined the museum in May 2017 before maintenance work forced him to temporarily leave the museum and continue his recovery at SeaWorld in February. Baca was a tank-mate to Snooty, who grew to be the oldest captive manatee before his tragic death on July 23, 2017. It happened two days after his 69th birthday.
He followed Baca and Randall, another tank-mate, into a confined area that opened after a bolted panel became loose. Snooty, the largest of the three manatees, drowned after he became stuck.
Marilyn Margoldm, the aquarium director at the time, left the museum after an outside review determined Snooty’s death could have been prevented.
Snooty likely inspired thousands through the aquarium exhibit. The museum said a $250,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife is helping to improve the exhibit and continue a 20-year history of rehabilitation and community education.
“If it wasn’t for Snooty, we wouldn’t have a manatee rehabilitation program,” said Edmonds, the aquarium director, in a January interview.
