Ty Ross, 78, of Bradenton collapsed outside after a heart attack on Feb. 26 and later died. His body laid on the ground for three hours before a funeral home worker arrived. Manatee County officials are reviewing how it handles cases of someone dying of natural causes in public. Manatee County Emergency Communications Center
Ty Ross, 78, of Bradenton collapsed outside after a heart attack on Feb. 26 and later died. His body laid on the ground for three hours before a funeral home worker arrived. Manatee County officials are reviewing how it handles cases of someone dying of natural causes in public. Manatee County Emergency Communications Center

Local

Bradenton funeral home says there was no delay in picking up man’s body left in the sun

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

March 27, 2018 11:46 AM

Manatee

As county officials work to create a policy for removing the bodies of people who die of natural causes in public places, funeral home owner Ken Griffith said there was no delay in responding to the man’s death, which sparked a review of how such cases are handled.

Just before 9 a.m. Feb. 26, Ty Ross was pronounced dead by paramedics about 10 minutes after he had collapsed while walking his dogs along the marina at the Palma Sola Yacht Club. His wife was at an exercise class and had her cell phone off when deputies arrived at their home about a mile away.

Julianne Ross did not arrive at the scene of her husband’s death until about 90 minutes later, and waited in a chair and held an umbrella in attempt to shield her husband’s body from the sun. Ross’ niece called Griffith-Cline Funeral and Cremation Services, while her sister waited at her side.

Ken Griffith said he received the family’s call at 10:35 a.m., according to his logs, and had returned to the funeral home with the body by 11:50 a.m.

“We were out there at least 15 minutes,” Griffith told the Bradenton Herald on Tuesday morning.

Other than having to fight traffic from downtown Bradenton to Palma Sola on a Monday morning, there was no delay in getting to scene of Ross’ death, he explained. No funeral home is involved in emergency response, he said.

“But when I turned around the corner, and I saw the woman sitting in a chair holding an umbrella, that really struck me. That hits close to home, because that's horrible,” Griffith said. “We have to be empathetic.”

As a result, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service Chief Paul DiCicco was to meet with Sheriff Rick Wells and his command staff on Tuesday morning to discuss the creation of a policy so that this doesn’t happen again.

Deaths in public places as a result of natural causes are not frequent, however. Most people who die of natural causes pass away at a hospital or at home.

In the past year, there were 11 natural deaths in public places, according to EMS data. By comparison, there were 411 deaths as a result of natural causes outside of a hospital but not in public.

Manatee County EMS Chief Paul DiCicco believes the department went above and beyond when they responded to a call for a Palma Sola man who died of a heart attack. The incident is prompting EMS and the Sheriff's department to create a policy for the removal of bodies of people who die of natural causes in public. Tiffany TompkinsBradenton Herald

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

