Bradenton funeral home says there was no delay in picking up man’s body left in the sun

Ty Ross, 78, of Bradenton collapsed outside after a heart attack on Feb. 26 and later died. His body laid on the ground for three hours before a funeral home worker arrived. Manatee County officials are reviewing how it handles cases of someone dying of natural causes in public. Manatee County Emergency Communications Center

