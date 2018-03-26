Missing endangered Manatee woman cut wrists before fleeing home, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to find a missing endangered woman.
Emily Palmer, 19, was reported missing by her mother, Vicky Palmer, around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of 13th Street East in south Manatee County, deputies said.
Emily’s mother took her car away from her, deputies said, and in turn, Emily cut her wrists with broken glass and then fled the home on foot.
Deputies responded but were unable to locate her. The wounds on her wrist appear to be minor, the sheriff’s office said.
Emly is described to be around 5-foot-6, 156 pounds wearing a black T-shirt and purple pajama pants with llamas on them.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
