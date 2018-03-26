Man’s body lay outside for hours after heart attack. Manatee officials don’t want it to happen again.

After the body of a 78-year-old man was left outside near the Palma Sola Yacht Club for three hours before a funeral home worker arrived, Manatee County officials say they will be creating a policy to ensure this never happens again.
On Feb. 26, Ty Ross was walking his two dogs along the marina at the Palma Sola Yacht Club about a mile from his home, and he commented to a nearby resident about what a beautiful day it was. But when the resident went briefly inside his home that morning and came back out, he spotted Ross collapsed on the ground. He rushed over to Ross, who gasped for air twice before becoming non-responsive. He shouted to his wife to call 911.
Despite attempts to revive Ross, paramedics pronounced him dead about 10 minutes later. As a result, the sheriff’s office was called to investigate. Deputies went to the home Ross shared with his wife on Palma Sola Boulevard, but were told by family that she was at an exercise class and had her cell phone off.
Ross’ doctor, whose care Ross was under for a heart condition, agreed to sign the death certificate after deputies found nothing suspicious about his death. The couple’s niece brought his wife, Julianne, to the scene within 90 minutes of his death. Deputies remained at the scene with the victim’s family an additional 90 minutes, until the owner of Griffin and Cline Funeral Home arrived.
But Julianne Ross is questioning why paramedics left the scene and didn’t transport her husband’s body instead of leaving it outside.
On Tuesday morning, Manatee County EMS Chief Paul DiCicco will be meeting with Sheriff Rick Wells to discuss the incident and begin crafting a policy for the removal of bodies when someone dies of natural causes in a public place. Both departments say their personnel did nothing wrong, but a series of unfortunate events led to the unfortunate delay.
“Tomorrow is about coming up with a better option,” Wells told the Bradenton Herald on Monday. “We just can't have that. That can't be the correct way to handle a person that has died.”
I'm never going to let that happen again, and if I have to be the one to come up with a solution, then I will. It's about respect, respect for the victim and family.
Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells
Wells expressed his sympathy for Ross’ family.
“I'm never going to let that happen again, and if I have to be the one to come up with a solution, then I will,” Wells said. “It's about respect, respect for the victim and family.”
Julianne Ross recalls being in shock the morning her husband died. Her niece had showed up as she got into her car to leave her exercise class, and brought her to the marina.
“There he was,” Ross said. “There were two deputies there. One got called away about 15 minutes later, but the other stayed with me until the end.”
Her niece contacted the funeral home, while her sister waited with her alongside her husband’s body. The nearby resident and his wife brought her water, a chair and umbrella as they waited, using the umbrella to shield her husband’s body from the sun.
“I was just hoping the red ants wouldn’t cover him,” Ross said. “I was so much in shock, I didn’t know half the time what I was doing.”
It just seemed very cold and disrespectful to the dead. I hope they do come up some kind of policy. It seems to me like common sense.
Julianne Ross, whose husband died of a heart attack
In the days that followed, Ross said she accepted what had happened, but then as friends and family began to express outrage, she decided to go public with her concerns.
“It just seemed very cold and disrespectful to the dead,” Ross said. “I hope they do come up some kind of policy. It seems to me like common sense.”
Paramedics didn’t just follow policy, DiCicco said, but went above and beyond their duties. They remained on scene for about an hour until Ross’ family had been notified and for Animal Services to arrive and take temporary custody of the family’s two dogs. The paramedics were there to render medical aide in a life-threatening situation, but if they can’t, they have to make themselves available for other calls.
“I feel bad for the family,” DiCicco said. “But I also feel bad for the men and women of EMS who do a great job every day.”
When someone dies in public, law enforcement always has to be called to investigate. If the death is determined to be of natural causes, either the person’s doctor will have to agree to sign the death certificate or the medical examiner needs to be involved.
As a result, crafting a policy will involve addressing these protocols, and the proposed plan must also be presented to the medical examiner.
“We will have to develop a policy that specifically addresses what happens to folks that pass away from natural causes in public places, and thankfully that’s few and far between,” DiCicco said. “Most folks die in their home, or somewhere where we can corner off some room and give them privacy.”
