He saved their lives after their canoe overturned. Later, he took them fishing

Capt. Taylor Rahn of Ultimate Fishing Adventures out of Holmes Beach is a man of his word.
In January, he saved three young children and two adult men from the cold waters of Sarasota Bay after their canoe capsized. He was labeled a hero that cold, windy day and via his subsequent media interviews, asked the families he saved to get back in touch with him.
Rahn had a purpose for his plea.
“I was telling everyone I wanted to give them a trip to get back on the water to show them a good experience,” Rahn said. “One of the dads got a hold of me and I met up with them a few days later. When I got there, there were like 30 people. They wanted to show me just how many lives that would have been impacted had things that day gone a different way.
“One of the dads lives here locally and the other took his family back to Canada but they were coming back in March so we set up the trip.”
The families, though grateful for everything Rahn has done, have declined to comment.
Rahn said the youngest boy, 5, didn’t want to go, but after some time fishing, his fear of what happened that January day began to go away and that was Rahn’s primary goal for the trip.
“We had a blast,” Rahn said. “We killed it and they took home at least 20 fish. I could definitely see on the younger boy’s face that it made a difference. When we first went out, we would hit a wave and he would start crying for a few seconds and then settle back down. After an hour or two of fishing, he was having so much fun. Seeing that made me happy.
“I grew up climbing trees, fishing and playing baseball. You don’t see that a lot anymore so I didn’t want their outdoor experience on the water to be a negative thing. To give them an experience of what I love to do was super fulfilling for me.”
‘Are we going to die?’
When the canoe capsized, the boys and their dads were in the cold water for about an hour treading water. Rahn said one of the fathers told him that the boys kept asking, “Dad, are we going to die?”
They almost did. EMS officials on the scene said another 20 minutes likely would have sealed their fate.
“It was a super narly day,” Rahn said. “The wind was gusting about 30 miles mph and it was 45 degrees out with a two- to three-foot chop. I was taking a couple of younger guys from Tampa out and we sat at the boat ramp for probably 15 minutes contemplating whether we should risk it. Ultimately, they wanted to go so I told them once we got where to where we would fish, we’d probably be out of the wind, but it was going to be rough ride out there.”
The trio fished for three hours and never saw another boat. They weren’t hitting on much that day so Rahn pulled out to find another spot.
“That’s when the madness started,” he said. “I was passing Sister Keys heading south and saw a paddle waving in the air. I kind of did a double take and turned to one of the guys and asked, ‘Hey, did you see that? I think it’s somebody floating.’
“We got closer and I saw three little boys screaming and crying. We pulled up to them and they were all white as ghosts. The men said, ‘Please save us.’ ”
It wasn’t easy to navigate Rahn’s 25-foot boat in that kind of chop. It took some skill to get it into position for the rescue without hitting the five people in the water. They got the boys out first, then the dads.
“They were white as ghosts and their lips were blue,” Rahn said. “The youngest boy was going in and out of consciousness. I found out later that their body temperatures had fallen to 78 degrees. Hypothermia begins at 80 degrees. We got their jackets off, wrapped them in towels and called 911. I was about 10 minutes from the marina and I told them I was on my way and they had better be there because these people needed help.”
EMS and one firetruck were waiting soon to be joined by half dozen more, as well as three helicopters that had deployed in case anyone else was missing. No one was. Rahn had gotten everyone to safety.
Rahn said that January day was “the stars aligning,” because he was the only boat out that day and they almost didn’t go.
The stars also aligned for their March 19 fishing trip. Multiple fronts have made fishing rough these past few weeks, but that Monday was the first day in a while during which the wind died down and made a day on the water perfect.
“I can only imagine how terrified those boys were,” Rahn said. “It’s a horrible thing for a 5-year-old, or anyone for that matter, to go through. But you have to face your fears and those young boys did. The youngest said he didn’t want to go but by the end, he was telling his dad that he was glad he came because he had so much fun. To sum it up, it was an all around big success.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
