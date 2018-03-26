He saved their lives after their canoe overturned. Later, he took them fishing

Capt. Taylor Rahn, of Ultimate Fishing Adventures out of Holmes Beach, shows a drawing from the youngest of three boys he saved after their canoe capsized in cold January waters of Sarasota Bay. The picture shows the scene of Rahn saving his life and is now one of his prized possessions. Rahn recently reconnected with the three boys and their fathers, who were also saved that day, for a fishing trip to reacquaint the family with the water in a more positive way. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com