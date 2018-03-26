Paint, fuel spill slows traffic on Interstate 75

A crash that spilled paint and fuel onto Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County has caused issues with traffic since Sunday night, and some lanes are expected to remain closed for a significant portion of Monday.
The crash occurred around 11:10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 75 south at Gibsonton Drive, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, only the outside lane was open, but officials expect some southbound lanes of the interstate will remain blocked most of the day Monday.
Motorists should use U.S. 301 or U.S. 41 as alternate routes.
Updated images of SB I-75 near Symmes Road after an overnight crash with paint and diesel fuel spill. Roadway repairs are extensive - expect delays. pic.twitter.com/0WHuDVafBH— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 26, 2018
According to FHP, the driver of a semi-truck carrying paint lost control and went into the shoulder to avoid a collision with a dump truck. However, the semi-truck collided with a impact attenuator towed by the dump truck. The semi traveled back into the outside lane and hit a trailer towed by another dump truck, pushing the truck onto the paved shoulder of the interstate, where it struck another truck.
The semi-truck jackknifed and stopped in the center lane of southbound I-75. The other vehicles stopped along the outside shoulder of the highway.
The paint and diesel fuel from the semi-truck spilled onto the roadway as a result of the crash, according to FHP.
Officials expect the road to require extensive repairs. Interstate 75 was closed overnight, and one lane was reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.
