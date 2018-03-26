"American Idol" heads to Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City and Savannah, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Guy D'Alema) MYLON SHAMBLE (BRADENTON, FL)
‘American Idol’s’ Katy Perry questioned her song choice. Bradenton woman proved her wrong

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 26, 2018 08:32 AM

Though “American Idol” judge and pop star Katy Perry questioned her choice of song, Bradenton contestant Mylon Shamble didn’t let that stop her from giving what could be a life-changing performance.

Shamble, 25, was featured in Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” auditions. She traveled to Savannah, Ga. for her shot to make it to the big stage in Hollywood.

Before Shamble began to sing, Perry told her to wait, asking if the song she chose would “really show off like the extent of your voice.”

Shamble went on to wow the three judges with her rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.”

After Shamble belted a few lines, American Idol judge and country music artist Luke Bryan held up his hand and stopped Shamble. Perry’s skepticism was erased.

“Wait, that was the best ‘Stand by Me’ I’ve ever heard,” Perry said.

Bryan encouraged her to continue. As Shamble sang, judges waved golden tickets — the prized pass to move on to the next phase of the competition in Hollywood.

Shamble previously told the Bradenton Herald she was more focused on nailing her performance than the star judges sitting in front of her and that the experience was a dream come true.

Bryan tweeted a short clip of judges waving tickets at Shamble Sunday night, saying “Keep going ... all the way to Hollywood.”

When she walked out of the audition room carrying her golden ticket, Shamble was greeted by loved ones holding signs that showed pictures Shamble and read “Mylon next Idol,” and “Go Mylon Sing it girl!!!” Those waiting for her cheered and embraced the 25-year-old as they celebrated her success.

Late Sunday night, Shambles posted a clip of her golden ticket to her Instagram account.

Perry also mentioned Shambles on Twitter, saying “I’ll stand by you.”

But the shoutouts didn’t just come from the judges. Twitter users sent out their thoughts on Shamble’s audition as well.

Shamble, who started singing during her time at Florida Atlantic University, released a pop song, “HellaGood,” that she wrote and co-produced along with a member of her band, on SoundCloud in 2016.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

