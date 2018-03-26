Heading to Miami? Fog, smoke slowing traffic on major highways

Poor visibility forced officials to close two major Florida roadways Monday. As conditions improved, some routes were reopened.
Tamiami Trail is closed from County Road 951 to State Road 29 in Collier County Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP’s live traffic map shows a brush fire along Tamiami Trail near Greenway Road.
The San Marco exit off Marco Island is also closed, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorists should use an alternate route.
All lanes of Alligator Alley have since been reopened Monday morning. The road was closed around 4:30 a.m. due to smoke and fog in the area and was reopened around 7:45 a.m.. A brush fire is reported near mile marker 96 along Interstate 75, according to traffic maps.
UPDATE Collier Co. 3/26/18 at 4:35 am— Lt. Gregory Bueno (@FHPTrooper_SWFL) March 26, 2018
FHP has closed I75 (Alligator Alley) from the 101 mm (SR 951) to the 80 mm (SR 29) due to poor visibility from smoke and fog. Tamiami Trail (US41) lanes are being closed as well due to poor visibility. Plz drive safely!
