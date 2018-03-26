The Florida Highway Patrol shut down U.S. 41 and and Alligator Alley early Monday morning due to poor visibility from smoke and fog.
Local

Heading to Miami? Fog, smoke slowing traffic on major highways

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 26, 2018 08:00 AM

Poor visibility forced officials to close two major Florida roadways Monday. As conditions improved, some routes were reopened.

Tamiami Trail is closed from County Road 951 to State Road 29 in Collier County Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP’s live traffic map shows a brush fire along Tamiami Trail near Greenway Road.

The San Marco exit off Marco Island is also closed, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

All lanes of Alligator Alley have since been reopened Monday morning. The road was closed around 4:30 a.m. due to smoke and fog in the area and was reopened around 7:45 a.m.. A brush fire is reported near mile marker 96 along Interstate 75, according to traffic maps.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

