This Bradenton Easter tradition continues to get bigger and bigger

Sure, greeting the Easter Bunny proved to be quite a thrill for the numerous young boys and girls who attended the 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at G.T. Bray Park.
Even better, however, was filling their baskets with plastic eggs they later turned in for candy.
“The best part is the Easter egg hunt,” said Kali Emery, who celebrated her eighth birthday Sunday and took a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Shawn Bates said his 3-year-old son Colton “loves the egg hunt.”
“It’s very family-friendly,” added Rachel Bates, Colton’s mother.
For Kinsey Weiskopf, the afternoon event was about much more than the Easter Bunny and egg hunt: “I like the bounce houses. I like bouncing.”
Added Cade Weiskopf, Kinsey’s brother who watched his sister in the bounce house: “It was cool.”
Since the egg hunts took place on the ballfields at the park, some young boys challenged one another by seeing who could run the bases the fastest. A few even slid home.
“I’m safe,” said Hector Rodriguez, who encouraged his brothers and friends to slide home like he did.
The egg hunt, bounce houses, clowns, face painting and — yes, even the base running — were part of an annual family-friendly event that the Church at Bradenton has organized since 2000. Sunday’s egg hunt also included food and drink vendors and various promotional booths that included one for the Bradenton Marauders, a farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pastor Ancil Abney, one of four pastors at the church, credited pastor William Sallee with initiating the idea. It has gotten bigger and better ever since and after initially taking place near the dog park, playground and amphitheater the festive event relocated to the ball fields at the wooded park with multi-sport facilities.
“For the first one I think we had 600-700 people and the last three years we’ve had anywhere from 3,000-5,000,” Abney said. “It’s just good will and it’s fun for the families. It’s part of our gift to the community.”
There were newcomers and returners alike in attendance. For the Miguel family — parents Jesus and Evelyn along with their children, Angel, Aaron, Amaurey and Dylan — Sunday marked their first egg hunt at the popular park.
“We came for the kids and the fun,” Evelyn said.
Asked if they would be back, Jesus responded, “Absolutely. We’ll come next year.”
Other first-timers were the Savarese family with 7-year-old Madison and Max, 4, smiling as they posed with the Easter Bunny for a photo.
“We just heard about it,” said their mother, Jennifer Savarese, adding, “We like that they split (the Easter egg hunt) up by ages. It makes it much safer for them.”
Boys and girls picked up the plastic eggs at two ball fields in two age groups. At the field for ages 6-11 were three young volunteers who attend the church and collectively dumped eggs from large tubs. That trio included Blake Copeman, Mark Myers and Sydney Christophel.
Copeman, who when he was younger took part in the egg hunt, said, “Volunteering isn’t as much fun, but it’s still fun.”
Added Myers: “I volunteer to help out and I love to see the kids smile.”
“I remember doing this when I was a kid,” said Christophel, who at 11 is a lifelong church member. “Maybe I can get some other kids to volunteer.”
Giving back also is high on the Marauders’ list with plans to host Faith and Family Night after a May 11 game against the Palm Beach Cardinals at LECOM Park.
“After the game some of the players and coaches will talk about faith and family, and how it’s helped them with their careers,” said Nolan Bialek, an account manager for the Marauders.
