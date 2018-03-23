72-year-old man dies one week after car crash

A 72-year-old man involved in a car crash last week in Sarasota has died from his injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities say Robert M. Cole of Venice had been hospitalized since the crash and died Wednesday.
On March 14, Cole, driving a Lexus RX350, was stopped in the eastbound, left-turn lane on Hatchett Creek Boulevard at the Jacaranda Boulevard intersection in Venice, troopers said.
Around the same time a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 40-year-old man, was heading southbound on Jacaranda Boulevard in the right lane, approaching the same intersection.
Cole failed to see the Corolla and started to make a left turn onto Jacaranda, which resulted in the front of the Corolla slamming into the side of the Lexus.
The driver of the Corolla was not injured in the crash but Cole was transported to Venice Regional Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.
Due to the extent of his injuries, he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
