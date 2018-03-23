A school referendum passed, a coming ‘revolution,’ and land saved from development top local news this week

Here are some of the Bradenton Herald’s top stories for the week of March 17 to March 23, 2018.
Referendum passes in school district’s special election
School District of Manatee County members and supporters ended Tuesday with a thrilling victory in the district’s $300,000 special election to establish a one-mill increase on property taxes.
Manatee County hasn’t had a special election since 2013.
The resulting millage increase is expected to raise an estimated $33 million a year for the next four years and is intended to provide it with funds to pay more competitive teacher and bus driver salaries in order to keep them in Manatee County. The measure also includes extending the school day by 30 minutes.
The Sarasota County School District also held a special election on the same measure Tuesday, with theirs asking voters to continue to support the millage, as this school year marks the 16th the county has had the tax in place.
A two-year fight to protect land in East Manatee has ended
Residents near a 33-acre piece of undeveloped property in East Manatee dubbed the “Braden River Preserve” will not have to pay an extra tax to buy the land for a new park but the land will be put into conservation anyway.
Manatee County commissioners voted not to establish a municipal services taxing unit and instead accept a donation from the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast of more than $1 million — and have the county pay the rest of the $3 million cost.
Ever since there has been a plan to develop the land, which sits at the intersection of Pine Meadow Way and Club House Drive, nonprofit Friends of Keep Woods has fought to find a way to conserve the land. Members say that preserving the land, which sits just north of the Braden River, will protect wildlife and continue flood protection.
‘Mom, we need a revolution’
While Parkland students march on Washington D.C., one local student has planned a March for Our Lives event in Manatee County.
Inspired by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 15-year-old Julia Dortch organized a branch of the national movement for Saturday afternoon.
Though she wondered if her voice would even be heard, the sophomore at State College of Florida Collegiate School now expects hundreds to show up to the March for Our Lives event at the Riverwalk in downtown Bradenton.
According to the March for Our Lives website, those participating demand an end to gun violence and school shootings and that “their lives and safety become a priority.” More than 800 marches are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. and in cities throughout the country Saturday, the March for Our Lives website shows.
A piece of Latte Luna at home
A cherished local coffee shop is closing for good.
An attempt to find a new owner to purchase Latte Luna in July due to the owner’s health concerns never worked out. Now, the news is hitting the owner and her customers hard.
But the owner is planning a way that Latte Luna can live on in your own home.
A new law limits opioid prescriptions in Florida
Monday, Gov. Rick Scott came to Manatee County and signed legislation into law that puts a limit on opioid prescriptions and provides millions of dollars to fight the statewide epidemic.
The new law includes a three-day limit on most prescriptions for acute pain and toughens the drug control monitoring program while also providing for additional treatment opportunities, recovery support services, outreach programs and resources to help law enforcement and first responders to stay safe.
But Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said more money is needed.
Bradenton Herald staff writers Samantha Putterman, Mark Young, Hannah Morse, Sara Nealeigh, Ryan Callihan and Jessica De Leon contributed to this story.
