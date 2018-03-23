There are about 10,000 reasons Manatee County seems more crowded

New businesses seem to popping up around every corner and it feels like there’s more time than ever spent sitting in traffic, but tourists aren’t entirely to blame. The general population of Manatee County is growing, according to U.S. Census data.
Annual estimates of the resident population shows Manatee County gained an estimated 10,000 more residents between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017, according to U.S. Census data. The county’s estimated population as of July 1, 2017 was 385,571.
During that time, there were 3,558 births, 4,100 deaths, 1,279 international migrations and 9,219 domestic migrations, according to estimated components of population change.
Manatee County was the 44th fastest growing county in the U.S. between 2010 and 2017, according to U.S. Census data, adding nearly 62,700 people during those seven years, a 19.4 percent increase. That was enough to make Manatee County the sixth-ranked county in the state for percentage growth.
The April 1, 2010, U.S. Census showed the population of Manatee County was 322,833.
The county that was the first-ranked for growth in percentage was Sumter County, which saw a 34 percent increase in population in seven years, followed by Osceola County, which had 31 percent growth.
With a larger population to keep safe, local law enforcement agencies are responding to more calls for service.
“Everybody sees it that has to go out east. Seems like every day a new development, business or industry park,” Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said. “With all of that, obviously your calls to service are going to go up and we have to be able to keep with that and the only way to do that is more.”
The sheriff’s office, which responds to all calls for service in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Anna Maria, said deputies responded to 357,489 calls for service last year. That was 30 percent more than in 2010, when deputies responded to 274,812 calls for service. Calls for service increased by less than 1 percent from 2016, when deputies responded to 360,312 calls.
“The last couple years has been very reminiscent of before the recession of 2008,” Bristow added.
The Bradenton and Palmetto police departments and Manatee County Public Safety, which handles 911 calls, reported similar trends.
The growth in population has also resulted in more registered voters in the county. During the 2016 general election, there were 231,056 registered voters in Manatee County, almost 14 percent more than the 202,713 registered voters in 2010.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jacki Dezelski said the increase in businesses throughout the county is another sign of growth.
The county does not require every business to register, so Dezelski said it can be difficult to track exactly how many businesses have opened in the county. However, she said the chamber has seen new businesses pop up in every area of Manatee County, from Lakewood Ranch to downtown Bradenton, as well as northern and southern parts of the county.
“Manatee County continues to see new businesses open and existing businesses expand as we continue recovery from the recession,” Dezelski said. “Our chamber member companies are optimistic about growth this year and beyond.”
Those businesses are also adding employees, Dezelski added, noting that unemployment rates are another indicator of expansion. Manatee County saw a jobless rate of 3.5 percent in February, down from 3.8 percent in January, according to data released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday.
And still growing?
In a projection of Florida population between 2020 and 2045 by the Bureau of Economic and Business Research, Manatee County is only expected to grow.
A low estimation for 2020’s projected population is still more than 368,000, while the high projection estimated at 405,100. By 2045, the low estimate is 438,200 and the high is 645,200. That’s greater than the 2017 estimated population of Brevard County, which was more than 589,000, according to Census data.
