Unemployment agains drops in Manatee, Sarasota

The unemployment rate saw another drop in Manatee and Sarasota counties last month, while statewide the rate remained unchanged.
Manatee County saw a jobless rate of 3.5 percent in February, down from 3.8 percent in January, according to data released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Friday. It’s also a decrease from February 2017, when unemployment in the county was 4.2 percent.
Manatee is the 15th most populous county in the state, with about 1.8 percent of the state’s population, according to the Florida Office of Economic Development and Research.
There was an identical decrease in Sarasota County, which also had a 3.5 percent unemployment rate last month, down from from 3.8 percent in January and 4.2 percent in February 2017.
Never miss a local story.
The jobless rate for the metropolitan statistical area of North Port-Sarasota-Manatee was also 3.5 percent. Over the last year, there has been a 2.2 percent increase in total non-agricultural employment in the same area.
With a seasonally adjusted civilian labor force of more than 10.1 million people in February, more than 9.7 million Floridians were employed, maintaining for the second straight month the state’s unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, according to FDEO reports. That’s down from 4.5 percent in February 2017. The U.S. unemployment rate in February was 4.1 percent.
The Tampa area ranked second in state job creation, Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday, having added 31,900 new private-sector jobs in the last year.
“The Tampa Bay area continues to see economic growth with a low unemployment rate and the creation of nearly 32,000 jobs over the past year. Every job represents a new opportunity for a family, which is why we have worked to cut taxes and make it easier for businesses to grow and invest in our state,” Scott said in a news release.
In February, Florida businesses created more than 25,000 private-sector jobs, according to Scott. In the last year, 136,000 people entered Florida’s labor force, a growth of 1.4 percent.
Since December 2010, Florida businesses have created nearly 1.5 million jobs, and the state’s annual job growth rate is 2.2 percent, according to Scott. That’s greater than the nationwide rate of 1.8 percent. The only month Florida did not exceed the national rate was because of Hurricane Irma.
Scott announced the February job numbers at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new development project in downtown Ocala, which will include a new Hilton Garden Inn, apartment complex and restaurants expected to create more than 280 jobs, according to a news release.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments