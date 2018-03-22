Deputies are looking for 23-year-old Justin Stollings after he took off before receiving medical treatment for an injury, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are looking for 23-year-old Justin Stollings after he took off before receiving medical treatment for an injury, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies are looking for 23-year-old Justin Stollings after he took off before receiving medical treatment for an injury, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Parrish man was hurt and took off before getting help. Now he’s missing

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 22, 2018 09:56 AM

Parrish

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Parrish man who took off before receiving medical treatment for an injury.

Justin T. Stollings, 23, of Parrish, was reported missing from the 11600 block of Old Florida Lane around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday by his father, according to the sheriff’s office.

The father saw that Stollings had a cut on his arm, but Stollings took off before the injury could be treated. Deputies looked for Stollings in the area but did not immediately find him.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

View More Video