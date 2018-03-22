Parrish man was hurt and took off before getting help. Now he’s missing

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Parrish man who took off before receiving medical treatment for an injury.
Justin T. Stollings, 23, of Parrish, was reported missing from the 11600 block of Old Florida Lane around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday by his father, according to the sheriff’s office.
The father saw that Stollings had a cut on his arm, but Stollings took off before the injury could be treated. Deputies looked for Stollings in the area but did not immediately find him.
Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
