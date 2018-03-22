A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota County has blocked one lane of traffic on the highway Thursday morning.
Driving on Interstate 75 may leave you stuck in traffic after crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 22, 2018 08:14 AM

A crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County slowed the southbound morning commute Thursday.

The crash is blocking the right lane of southbound Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near mile marker 210. Traffic is backed up beyond University Parkway, as of 7:45 a.m., according to Florida 511.

Spectrum Bay News 9 traffic map reports the traffic is stop and go in the area and delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

