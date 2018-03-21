Sarasota Film Festival announces full lineup for 20th anniversary year

The Sarasota Film Festival on Wednesday announced its complete lineup to commemorate its 20th anniversary, highlighted by two centerpiece films.
The festival, which runs April 13-22, will be headlined by “1985,” about a gay man unable to come out to his friends and family during the beginning of the AIDS crisis, and “Eighth Grade,” a portrait of young teenagers discovering their identities online and in reality.
Academy Award-nominated actress Virginia Madsen stars in “1985.”
“Love Means Zero,” a look at legendary tennis instructor Nick Bollettieri, who founded Bradenton’s IMG Academy, is the closing day film.
“In honor of our 20th anniversary, we have programmed a lineup that celebrates the past, present, and future of the Sarasota Film Festival that is sure to delight our dedicated and passionate audiences,” festival chairman and president Mark Famiglio said in a news release. “The selection includes a diverse group of narratives and voices that will create engaging conversations about today’s most important topics.”
Spotlight screenings will be “Hearts Beat Loud,” “A Kid Like Jake,” “Lean on Pete,” “The Long Dumb Road,” “On Chesil Beach,” “The Rider,” “Wild Nights With Emily,” “The King,” “Mermaids,” “A Murder in Mansfield” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”
The festival previously had announced its opening night (“Class Rank”) and closing night (“Above And Beyond: NASA’s Journey To Tomorrow”) films, and that Madsen and Steve Guttenberg would receive Career Achievement Awards.
For the complete list of films scheduled to run during the festival, go to sarasotafilmfestival.com.
