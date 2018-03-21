From Parkland to Bradenton, a 'revolution' is coming to Manatee with March for Our Lives

Julia Dortch, right, 15, is organizing a March For Our Lives event for Saturday at the Riverwalk in downtown Bradenton. Julia Dortch is the organizer, but is receiving help and support from her mother, Debra Tucci-Therrien. The idea to organize the march came after a conversation between mother and daughter after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com