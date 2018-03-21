Stuck on the Sunshine Skyway: Portion of the bridge closed

Some motorists have found themselves stuck sitting in traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during their Wednesday morning commute.
All but one southbound lane of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, according to Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map. Motorists are able to get past the scene using the left lane, which was reopened just before 8 a.m.
The vehicle fire was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 on the Sunshine Skyway at mile marker seven shortly before 7 a.m., according to FHP. Smoke was reported in the area, along with a crash.
A tractor trailer hauling garbage suffered a blow out, which started the fire that spread to the hauled garbage, according to Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a public affairs officer with FHP.
Skyway: One SB lane now open after tractor trailer hauling garbage suffered a blow out resulting in a fire which spread to the transported garbage SB at the 7MM. The fire continues to burn; use caution in the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Ioeb6ic7Sa— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 21, 2018
Crews were still at the scene around 8:15 a.m., according to Gaskins. Traffic on the bridge is backed up past mile marker nine, Florida 511 reports.
