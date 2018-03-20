All lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened

All lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay have been reopened after high winds forced it to be closed Tuesday afternoon.
At about 4:50 p.m., all lanes of the bridge were reopened, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Gaskins. The bridge was closed for about 40 minutes as a result of high winds associated with storms in the area. The southbound lanes remained closed an additional 10 minutes until debris could be cleared.
The line of storms is ahead of a cold front expected to bring colder and drier weather to the Tampa Bay area for the next couple days.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments