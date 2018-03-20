Herald file photo
Flights arriving to and departing from Tampa airport resume, but weather delays continue

By Sara Nealeigh And Jessica De Leon

March 20, 2018 02:55 PM

Flights are being allowed in and out of Tampa International Airport but weather-related travel delays remain.

The Federal Aviation Administration had placed a ground stop on all arriving and departing aircraft at Tampa International Airport, according to a 2:26 p.m. tweet from the airport. Flights in and out of the airport had been allowed to resume by 3:37 p.m., according to another tweet.

The airport was still seeing 124 delays and four cancellations.

Airport officials urge travelers to check with their airlines before arriving at Tampa International Airport. The weather has caused delays in and out of the airport.

A tornado watch was issued for much of the Tampa Bay area around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A watch means tornadoes are possible and residents should be prepared.

