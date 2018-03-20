A toppled tree covers three vehicles at a residence on 26th Avenue East.
Tornado watch issued for Manatee, Sarasota as possible storms approach

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 20, 2018 10:51 AM

Manatee

Manatee and Sarasota counties are under a tornado watch as showers develop and are expected to approach the area Tuesday afternoon.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Manatee and Sarasota are just two of the 11 counties in the area listed under a tornado watch.

A tornado watch means weather conditions favor thunderstorms that could be capable of producing tornadoes and residents should be prepared.

The NWS calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with winds estimated to be between 14 to 20 mph with gusts that could be as high as 28 mph. The chance of rain is about 80 percent, and meteorologists estimate between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of new rainfall.

Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists report that a line of showers and storms will move across the Tampa Bay area throughout the afternoon and evening, with some that could be considered strong or severe. A cold front will come through that will push the showers and storms out and bring in cooler and drier and cooler air.

The NWS estimates the storms will move into the area between 2 and 6 p.m., and asked motorists to plan accordingly for travel during rush hour traffic.

Damaging winds appear to be the main concern, according to the NWS, though hail and tornadoes could be possible.

After 8 p.m., weather should clear up and winds decrease to between 13 and 15 mph, according to the NWS. The low will be near 59 degrees Tuesday night.

Wednesday, however is expected to be mostly clear with a high near 69 and a low near 50. The rest of the week is predicted to be sunny with highs in the 70s, according to the NWS.

In addition to the tornado watch, a lake wind advisory is in effect between 1 and 8 p.m. and a rip current statement is in effect from 2 to 11 p.m. Tuesday in Manatee County as well, according to the NWS.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

