What you need to know for Tuesday’s special school district referendum

Tuesday marks special election day for school districts in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Manatee is asking its voters to establish — and in Sarasota’s case, continue — a one-mill increase on property taxes to help support area schools.
As of Monday afternoon, 32,666 vote-by-mail ballots had been received by the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections office, and 1,624 people had taken advantage of early voting. Altogether, this makes up 14.57 percent of the voting population. In the most recent special tax referendum in 2013, the office recorded an 18.27 percent total voter turnout.
A general election will also be held on Tuesday for Longboat Key residents, who will have an extra item on their ballot for three contested commission seats. Incumbent Irwin Pastor and Jack Sloan Wilson are vying for an at-large position; Kenneth C. Schneier and John Weber are seeking to fill outgoing mayor Terry Gans’ District 3 seat; and incumbent Edward Zunz and Randall B. “Randy” Langley are fighting for the District 5 spot. Randall T. Clair will claim the District 1 seat as he ran unopposed.
Where do I vote?
Manatee County voters can refer to sample ballots they received in the mail or visit votemanatee.com and enter their home address to find the location. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters should bring a valid and updated photo and signature I.D.
What am I voting for?
Voters will have the opportunity to say “yes” or “no” to a one-mill increase on their property taxes, or $1 per $1,000 on a property’s value exempting the first $25,000, for four years to support the School District of Manatee County. This referendum will bring in an estimated $33 million each year, meaning an average $5,842 pay increase for teachers. Paraprofessionals like teachers’ aides and assistants will receive 5 percent of the funds; bus drivers are to get 8 percent; district charter schools will get 14.5 percent; and 15.5 percent will go to programs in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE).
The exact language reads as follows: “Shall the School District of Manatee County operating ad valorem millage increase by one mill per year, beginning July 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2022, to increase student achievement through more instructional time and after-school tutoring, to recruit and retain teachers and staff with competitive salaries, expand Career and Technical Education and STEM programs, and to support charter schools?”
Who cares?
Strong support is coming from teachers, the school district and residents who want to invest in Manatee schools. But there’s a strong opposition to the proposal, too — $55,100 worth.
Developer Carlos Beruff’s Sarasota-based company Medallion Home has contributed $55,000 to Common Sense Manatee, a committee responsible for the “Say No Campaign.”
The other $100 came from Electioneering Consulting Inc., a Tallahassee-based political consultant/management company registered to Coates Law Firm, and Stafford Jones is listed as its officer, according to state corporation records. In 2017, the group also put $50 to $100 into various political action committees (PACs) such as “Amendment 2 is for Everybody” and “Everybody is for Amendment 2,” two separate committees to support a November amendment that seeks to permanently cap annual non-homestead parcel assessment increases at 10 percent. Other PACs it has supported include Florida Jobs Alliance, Conservative Choice and Accountable Leaders for Florida.
Common Sense Manatee has spent more than half of its funds, $38,377.51 to be exact, according to state election records.
Two groups in support of the tax increase have raised twice the amount of the opposition. Forward Manatee has received $102,004 in contributions and $450 in-kind, while SupportManateeSchools.com received $7,900 in contributions. Together, they have spent $70,272.98 in support of the ballot measure.
Sarasota County will also asks its voters Tuesday to maintain their one-mill increase for schools, which was first approved in 2002, but their ask hasn’t drawn such stark opposition.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
