Before they can be taxed for new Braden River park, homeowners’ association sues county

The River Club Homeowners’ Association has sued Manatee County to block county commissioners from voting on whether to tax its members and other East Manatee residents to buy land for a new preserve.
The association claims that establishing a municipal services taxing unit, or MTSU, to buy 33 acres in East Manatee dubbed Braden River Preserve would be “unauthorized and unlawful.” The lawsuit, filed last week in 12th Judicial Circuit Court, also alleges that the boundaries for taxing district, which includes 1,440 residents in the Braden Woods and River Club neighborhoods are “arbitrarily drawn.”
The lawsuit came nearly one week before commissioners are set to make a decision Tuesday. It is seeking relief of more than $15,000, a technical amount declared to put the case in front of circuit court judge rather than county court judge, said Eric Appleton, an attorney with the Tampa-based law firm Bush Ross representing the homeowners’ association. Judge Lon S. Arend has been assigned to the case.
“It’s our hope that they would not vote as planned,” Appleton said of the county commission.
The complaint challenges the constitutionality of the process, adding that purchasing land and turning it into a passive preserve by the county’s parks department has never been done before in Manatee County or the state of Florida. The association stated that this action is “unprecedented,” and that a preserve isn’t a municipal service nor an “essential service.”
Opponents, including many who reside in River Club, believe the county drew the boundaries to include their higher priced homes. Some have asked to be taken out of the boundary all together, either because they live too far away to benefit from the preserve or they don’t want to be taxed.
“But the boundary line follows an arbitrary and irrational path that tracks very close to the proposed preserve in some areas and reaches far to capture properties in other areas three miles away,” the complaint reads, in part. “Still other properties less than a mile away, that would logically be included in the MSTU footprint, are inexplicably omitted.”
The county decided to began polling residents in October to see how they would feel about increasing their property tax payments over 30 years to help pay for the $3 million property, a deal being leveraged by developer Pat Neal who plans to build 32 homes on the property if an agreement isn’t met by the end of March. By the polling deadline in mid-January, only 46.8 percent of residents were in support of the proposition, missing the 50 percent threshold that would indicate to county staff to bring the proposal before the board.
Supporters of the MSTU, the nonprofit group Friends of Keep Woods, gathered 66 notarized substitute polls from new homeowners or those who had not received an official poll. This pushed the support to 50.55 percent, but opponents say these should not be taken into account. District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh put the issue on the Jan. 23 agenda for discussion.
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, a nonprofit that helps protect pristine land, had kicked up its fundraising efforts after county commissioners expressed concern that they had not raised enough funds to offset the cost to taxpayers. Their goal of reaching $1 million before Tuesday was met last week. As of noon Monday, the foundation had raised $1,029,645.
The foundation is also facilitating the transaction between Neal and the county, and has acquired an adjacent 11 acres that would make the preserve 44 acres total should the board approve the taxing unit. If the MSTU is not supported, the additional 11 acres will remain in conservation.
Commissioners will begin discussing the MSTU at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Manatee County Government Administrative Center, 1112 Manatee Ave. W.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
