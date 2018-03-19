Monday morning fog may slow your drive to work

Fog was draped over parts of Manatee County on Monday, at times making it difficult to see along some stretches of road and causing Florida Department of Transportation officials to remind motorists to use caution during the morning commute.
Florida 511 sent out alerts early Monday morning — one around 3:45 a.m. and another around 6:30 a.m. — warning motorists that there was limited visibility in Manatee County due to the fog.
Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map showed fog reported on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge as well as on Interstate 75 between mile markers 222 and 219.
In Sarasota County, FHP reported areas of heavy to patchy fog on I-75 from mile marker 208 to 214.
Motorists should use caution when driving through fog and use low-beam headlights.
