Man who threatened suicide shuts down Skyway Bridge for several hours

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 19, 2018 07:02 AM

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed for more than two hours Sunday until a reported suicidal person was taken into custody and authorities investigated a minor crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials received a call reporting the person around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a public affairs officer with Florida Highway Patrol said in an email to the Bradenton Herald. The man was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m.

The northbound lanes of the bridge were closed until officials had the person in custody, according to Gaskins. He added the southbound lanes were also later closed due to a minor crash.

All lanes were reopened by early Monday morning, Florida Department of Transportation traffic maps show.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

