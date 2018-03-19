Man who threatened suicide shuts down Skyway Bridge for several hours

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed for more than two hours Sunday until a reported suicidal person was taken into custody and authorities investigated a minor crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials received a call reporting the person around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a public affairs officer with Florida Highway Patrol said in an email to the Bradenton Herald. The man was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m.
The northbound lanes of the bridge were closed until officials had the person in custody, according to Gaskins. He added the southbound lanes were also later closed due to a minor crash.
All lanes were reopened by early Monday morning, Florida Department of Transportation traffic maps show.
Never miss a local story.
Traffic standing still Southbound on the Skyway. No traffic going North. Lots of flashing lights. pic.twitter.com/HTg7Elufhg— Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) March 19, 2018
Skyway Bridge is opening back up to traffic. Negotiators were able to talk the suicidal man down from the bridge.— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 19, 2018
Skyway Bridge now open in both directions after a suicidal subject was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/dQYzNYSNCi— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 19, 2018
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments