People line streets to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day parade

From near and far they came, proving once more that everyone loves a parade.
Vacationers from France, snowbirds from New Hampshire and Wisconsin as well as many local residents of Anna Maria Island lined Marina Drive, Palm Drive and 78th Street on Sunday for the 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Anna Maria Island.
For Florence Rey and her 12-year-old son, Maxima, their limited English could not hide their joy as the parade sauntered past in front of the library on Marina Drive. Holmes Beach resident Gerry Mills got just as much enjoyment, even though she has seen more than 10 St. Patrick’s Day parades in her beach community.
“It’s an island event that gets a lot of publicity,” Mills said. “I just had to come to see what it’s all about. It’s definitely grown over the years; the floats, walkers, decorated golf carts.”
Then there were newcomers Rick and Terri Denehy, snowbirds from Michigan who have been coming to the island for 10 years but attended their first parade.
“There’s always something going on, so we always missed it,” Terri Denehy said.
The parade is the brainchild of Beach Bistro owner Thomas W. “Sean” Murphy, who initially discussed the idea with friends over a few beers. The parade had long included such traditional participants as Judy the Irish elephant and camels to go along with pipe and drum bands, leprechauns, community groups and a pirate ship.
While the elephant died last year and is no longer part of the parade, the camels still are.
“There! There!” exclaimed Jesse Stalker, pointing out the camels sauntering past the crowded streets near the library. “We came to see the camels.”
Stalker and his wife Ruth are snowbirds from New Hampshire who have attended five of the past six parades here.
Angie and Mike Orlando, who live in Sarasota, have attended many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the island. This year, they heard how green dye is poured into the Hillsborough River for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Tampa. They considered going there, but ultimately opted to stay closer to home.
“Too many people,” Mike Orlando said of the expected crowd in Tampa.
“We were thinking about going to the parade up there, but it’s too far to go,” said Angie Orlando, adding that the local parade is “our habit. It’s just so much excitement, we love it.”
As is always the case, parade participants tossed candy and beads into the crowd aligning the streets. Victoria Phelan, 7, offered beads and candy to others once she determined that she had her fair share. That kind gesture was shared by Angie Orlando.
“I get about 25 beads and I share them with everybody; people that I meet,” she said.
Nearby, Sarasota’s Penny Swanson welcomed beads passed to her 11-year-old granddaughter Alexis Barnes, who is wheelchair-bound.
“The kindness of people is something I appreciate dearly. Alexis does too,” Swanson said.
The annual parade benefits the island’s community center, a local aspect that appeals to many. Like Rob and Sara Phelan, who reside for a half-year each in Holmes Beach and Virginia. The Phelans brought their children to watch the parade, including the aforementioned Victoria as well as 9-year-old R.J. and Savannah, 4.
“My favorite thing the last parade was the pirate ship,” R.J. said.
“This is amazing,” Rob Phelan added. “They do a great job.”
