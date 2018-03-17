Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Old Main Street is more than tradition, visitors say

Old Main Street was fueled by leprechaun juice Saturday as downtown Bradenton came together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
A sea of people sporting green shirts, necklaces, hats and other wacky gear flooded the street as thousands hit local bars to celebrate the Irish holiday.
For some, the tradition of hitting Old Main Street for a lucky celebration is just as important as remembering to wear green.
Bill and Diana Dieringer said they moved to Manatee County a few years ago and have made trips to Old Main Street on St. Patrick’s Day both years.
“So far, we’re two for two. It’s about getting out and having fun with the community,” Bill said.
Diana said there are other important traditions too, such as cooking corned beef and cabbage. And she’s half-Irish, so they make sure that green beer is involved, too.
This year, the couple chose to visit McCabe’s Irish Pub to fulfill their beer requirements. Diana said she enjoys the atmosphere because it still manages to be calm and family-friendly.
“The best thing about being Irish is that we’re fun-loving and family-minded,” she explained.
Those who didn’t want to cook up their own Irish feast could’ve ducked into Cork’s Cigar Bar for a quick bite of corned beef for free. The pub tucked a community tub of the classic into the back corner for anyone craving a quick bite.
But an Irish celebration wouldn’t be complete without live music. Near the intersection of Manatee Avenue and Old Main, Kim Betts and the Gamble Creek Band supplied the tunes.
That’s part of what draws folks, said Bonnie and Jim Terkelsen, who have been celebrating at Old Main for about 13 years, ever since they moved to Bradenton.
“We just enjoy coming down to this event,” Jim said. “You see a lot of people just having fun.”
Bonnie said they love to come to come down and enjoy the live music, but she said they tend to “leave before things get crazy at night.” That’s why police also attend the annual event.
Officers from the Bradenton Police Department also made their rounds to ensure everyone’s safety, according to Chief Melanie Bevan, who also patrolled the area.
“We want everyone to focus on having a good time,” Bevan said. “We don’t usually have issues, but a strong police presence is important.”
