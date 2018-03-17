‘There’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow’ at Manatee Pride Festival

While the world celebrated the luck of the Irish on Saturday, Manatee County also celebrated the rainbow and the love that comes with it.
St. Patrick’s Day coincided with the fifth annual Manatee Pride Festival this year, which always takes place on the third Saturday of March at Bradenton’s Riverwalk.
While most visitors made sure to deck themselves in at least a tiny bit of green, some took to shrouding themselves in rainbow flags and other colorful expressions that represent the LGBT community.
That’s what Pride is all about said Valerie Fisher, board president of Prism Youth Initiative, the nonprofit group that organized Manatee’s fifth annual Pride celebration.
“It’s an opportunity for us to come out and be — and just be,” she said. “I love the sense of the entire community embracing the LGBT community.”
This year, more than ever, the community embraced the Pride festival with outstretched arms. Last year, the event brought in 4,000 visitors, but Fisher expects more this year, thanks to an outpouring of support on Facebook.
Fisher said the city of Bradenton was especially helpful in organizing and this year, vendors called Prism to make sure they booked a spot at the festival.
One of those vendors was Diane O’Dell, owner of the Gayest Store On Earth. She said she founded the Tampa-based shop in 2015 when she noticed a lack of support for gay rights and merchandise.
Ever since then, she’s worked to fill that void. O’Dell said she travels to about 12 Pride events per year, but Manatee Pride is her first of 2018.
“It brings people together and they realize they’re not alone,” she said.
For three teenagers at the event, that’s exactly what happened.
Tess Farrell, 18, said she attended her first Pride event Saturday but she made sure to bring along friends who have attended other Pride parades in other cities, like New York.
“It’s incredibly important,” said Maya Nightsky, one of the friends who joined Farrell at the festival on Friday. “Not many people can come to something like this.”
Fisher said that Pride falling on the same day as St. Patrick’s Day was a happy accident thanks to tradition, but Farrell welcomed the happenstance.
“I love it. Give us more rainbows. Everyone knows there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Farrell pointed out.
The festival also offered up a lineup of burlesque and musical performances. Johnny Sparks, a performer from St. Petersburg, sang and danced to a mashup of Disney songs.
Sparks was followed by Beneva Fruitville and Jocelyn Summers, two drag queens who perform throughout Central Florida. Judging by the reaction from the audience, it’s safe to say they stole the show.
As Fruitville performed, she was interrupted by a surge of watchers who ran toward her with tips and praise. Summers’ show was met with similar results.
Fisher said there’s a chance the event could grow in the future, but it’ll almost certainly remain at the Riverwalk.
“We could add more vendors and maybe rearrange it, but we love this venue,” she said. “It adds to the ambiance.”
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
