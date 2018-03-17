Local restaurant owners helped kids take a bite out of reading, and a taste of national success followed

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 195 Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client Pause 144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 1222 Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 192 Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road 91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 1090 Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 57 Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 30 Holmes Beach says no to new pier 75 Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Anna Maria Oyster Bar owners John and Amanda Horne have won a national award from the National Restaurant Association for a reading program. Last summer, Horne organized a “Dive Into Reading” program that aimed to increase literacy in students from local Title I schools. Each week, AMOB hosted about 25 students who worked with mentors to practice reading techniques. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

