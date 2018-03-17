Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Arrested
Daniel Neuenschwander
Never miss a local story.
10/12/1981
Wanted for contempt of court and arson
Wanted
Angela Moore
01/25/1966
Wanted for contempt of court and DUI
Wanted
Malik Harris
8/9/1997
Wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction
Wanted
Matthew Wardel
11/27/1985
Wanted for contempt of court, possession of child porn
Wanted
Ramon Zavala-Molina
06/02/1990
Wanted for aggravated assault
Wanted
Patricia Bell
10/07/1980
Wanted for contempt of court, uttering a false instrument
Wanted
Corey Belvin
07/01/1974
Wanted for armed robbery and violation of probation
Wanted
Rosby Peterson
04/28/1998
Wanted for sale of fentanyl
Wanted
Elisha Harms
04/24/1993
Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card
New
Samuel Forbis
11/20/1973
Wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle
New
Shawn Espie
10/09/1989
Wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle
Comments