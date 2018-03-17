Have you seen this missing 12-year-old Manatee County girl?

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
Monique Estelesa Valescot, 12, was reported missing at 7 p.m. Friday after Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of 26th Street West in the West Village condos.
The girl’s mother told authorities that they had gotten into an argument, and the girl ran away from the residence.
Monique is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150-160 pounds with black hair with bleach-blonde tips. She has brown eyes and was wearing LSW pink pants, a white tank top with pink flowers, possibly sandals, and she has a star-shaped birthmark on her right ankle.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Comments