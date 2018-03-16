Red tide bloom persists in Southwest Florida, new report says

While the red tide bloom in southwest Florida is still going strong, latest samples show it has weakened slightly nearby.
According to a midweek report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red tide was found in high concentrations in 14 samples in Sarasota County.
But by Friday’s report, only eight samples showed medium to high concentrations.
Last week, background concentrations were found in a sample from Manatee County but none were reported this week.
The fish kills were reported on Monday at Manasota Beach. Other beaches in Lee and Collier counties also had fish kills. Respiratory irritation was reported at many of the same sites, including Manasota Beach between March 9 through March 16, wildlife officials said.
