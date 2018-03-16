A red tide bloom in Southwest Florida reported by the FWC this week has caused a fish kill on Manasota Beach.
A red tide bloom in Southwest Florida reported by the FWC this week has caused a fish kill on Manasota Beach. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
A red tide bloom in Southwest Florida reported by the FWC this week has caused a fish kill on Manasota Beach. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Local

Red tide bloom persists in Southwest Florida, new report says

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 16, 2018 06:39 PM

While the red tide bloom in southwest Florida is still going strong, latest samples show it has weakened slightly nearby.

According to a midweek report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red tide was found in high concentrations in 14 samples in Sarasota County.

But by Friday’s report, only eight samples showed medium to high concentrations.

Last week, background concentrations were found in a sample from Manatee County but none were reported this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fish kills were reported on Monday at Manasota Beach. Other beaches in Lee and Collier counties also had fish kills. Respiratory irritation was reported at many of the same sites, including Manasota Beach between March 9 through March 16, wildlife officials said.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

View More Video