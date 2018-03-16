Students lead school walkout, a look at Manatee County six months after Hurricane Irma and Charles Manson’s grandson top local news this week

Here are some of the Bradenton Herald’s top stories for the week of March 10 to March 16.
Local students add their voice to a national movement
Students in local high schools and universities joined a nation-wide movement when they walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to protest gun violence demand action from officials.
Students protested at Manatee High School, Braden River High School, the State College of Florida Collegiate School and New College of Florida, among other campuses. Some joined in shouts of “Enough is enough,” while others held signs. Manatee County school administrators said they wanted students to feel supported.
For one Manatee High School student, the walkout movement was personal. She had a family member at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman killed 17 people at the school on Feb. 14.
Hurricane Irma: 6 months later
Officials said Hurricane Irma was a “good test run” for Manatee County and made them look at how the county reacted. The Bradenton Herald examines the progress the county has made in the six months since Hurricane Irma hit in the overnight hours of Sept. 10, 2017.
Officials are praying to never see anything like it again but are gearing up for another hurricane season, which starts in June.
Some of the major themes from last hurricane season were shelters, debris and flooding from a previous storm.
Learning more about the namesake of a new middle school
A new middle school coming to Lakewood Ranch will be named for Dr. Mona Jain, a retired director of family health services for Manatee County Head Start who has spent decades serving the community. She and her daughter earned the Edgar H. Price Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
Jain moved to the area from India in 1964 and has been heralded as “inspirational” and a teacher to paid constant attention to her students.
Jain shared her emotions after the morning after the announcement with the Bradenton Herald.
A local man won a court battle to get the remains of Charles Manson - his grandfather
A California court judge ruled this week that Jason Freeman, of Bradenton, can retrieve the remains of Charles Manson - his grandfather and cult leader.
Freeman, 41, has owned a home in Bradenton for two years, and previously told reporters he would cremate Manson’s body and spread the ashes, according to the Associated Press.
The Bradenton Herald spoke with neighbors who described Freeman as a “perfectly normal guy” and what they would think if the remains ended up in Bradenton.
In other Florida news: A pedestrian bridge collapsed, killing 6
Six people are dead after a pedestrian bridge over Tamiami Trail at Florida International University collapsed Thursday.
Workers were conducting a stress test on the unfinished bridge when it collapsed, but it is still unclear whether the incident was because of a design error or something that went wrong in construction.
Miami-Dade police are investigating the collapse and Friday, police director Juan Perez raised the possibility of criminal charges tied to the incident.
