With an infant in the car, woman drove away from crash that killed 1, injured 2, troopers say

A driver, who troopers report had an infant in the car, left the scene of a crash that killed one person and injured two others in Sarasota County on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 28-year-old Nokomis woman – who had an infant child and a 62-year-old woman in the vehicle – was driving a Toyota 4-Runner north in the left lane of U.S. 41 near the intersection of North Creek Lane around 9:40 a.m. when she tried to pass the vehicle in front of her by moving into the right lane.
The woman tried to change back into the left lane, but troopers said she didn’t leave enough space between the back of her Toyota and the front of the Lexus ES305 she was passing and struck the front of the Lexus.
The Nokomis woman left the scene of the crash, according to FHP.
Never miss a local story.
After the impact, the Lexus went into the path of an oncoming southbound Chevrolet Impala on U.S. 41, and the two vehicles crashed head-on, according to FHP.
An 83-year-old Osprey man driving the Lexus was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
His 79-year-old female passenger, Norma Hoffman, also from Osprey, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries and she later was pronounced dead, according to FHP.
The 35-year-old Sarasota man driving the Impala suffered critical injuries. The FHP report did not state where he was taken for treatment.
Troopers later found the driver of the Toyota and arrested her on charges of hit-and-run with serious bodily injury or death, hit-and-run with property damage, tampering with evidence and reckless driving, according to FHP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments