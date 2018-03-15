Camper seen on cameras hanging from Interstate 275 overpass

A camper can be seen hanging from an overpass, and a crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg has a portion of the highway blocked Thursday.
The crash near exit 22 on I-275 North was reported at 10:45 a.m. and has blocked northbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to 28th Street South, according to Florida 511.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.
A towed camper was headed north when the driver lost control and collided with the outside barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Never miss a local story.
Traffic cameras in the area and tweets from the fire rescue department show a camper dangling from the interstate overpass near the site of the crash.
As of approximately 11:45 a.m., the camper was secured by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and officials were awaiting recovery service, according to a tweet from the department.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, northbound traffic is being diverted to I-175.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments