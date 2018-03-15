More Videos

An accident Thursday, March 15, 2018, caused a camper towed by a vehicle to dangle off the edge of an Interstate 275 overpass in downtown St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the camper had been secured shortly before noon, and authorities were waiting for a recovery service to retrieve the camper. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
An accident Thursday, March 15, 2018, caused a camper towed by a vehicle to dangle off the edge of an Interstate 275 overpass in downtown St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the camper had been secured shortly before noon, and authorities were waiting for a recovery service to retrieve the camper. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

Local

Camper seen on cameras hanging from Interstate 275 overpass

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 15, 2018 11:43 AM

A camper can be seen hanging from an overpass, and a crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg has a portion of the highway blocked Thursday.

The crash near exit 22 on I-275 North was reported at 10:45 a.m. and has blocked northbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to 28th Street South, according to Florida 511.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

A towed camper was headed north when the driver lost control and collided with the outside barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras in the area and tweets from the fire rescue department show a camper dangling from the interstate overpass near the site of the crash.

As of approximately 11:45 a.m., the camper was secured by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and officials were awaiting recovery service, according to a tweet from the department.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, northbound traffic is being diverted to I-175.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

