All lanes now open on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 13, 2018 10:33 PM

BRADENTON

A crash with injuries on Tuesday night closed multiple lanes at the intersection of State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident was initially reported around 9:45 p.m. The middle and left northbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard were closed for almost two hours.

The extent of the injuries and how many people are hurt has not been released at this time.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

