Palmetto man suffers serious injuries in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41

A 60-year-old Palmetto man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after his 2005 Vespa PX 150 was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 41 in Bradenton.
The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. just north of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 2005 GMC Envoy was stopped southbound in the left turn lane of U.S. 41, waiting to turn onto 32nd Avenue East. The Vespa was northbound in the right lane.
Traffic in the left and center northbound lanes had stopped to allow the Envoy to make a left turn, according to FHP, but the driver failed to observe the Vespa in the right lane. The Envoy turned into the path of the Vespa, which struck the right side of the Envoy.
The driver of the Envoy, a 57-year-old Bradenton woman, has been charged with violation of right of way.
