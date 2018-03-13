Charles Manson’s grandson clears the air over the legal battle to claim his grandfather’s remains

A California court judge ruled that Jason Freeman, of Bradenton, can retrieve the remains of Charles Manson - his grandfather and cult leader.

Manson’s remains have been on ice since he died in November at a Bakersfield hospital, according to the Associated Press. The 83-year-old was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the death of Sharon Tate, who was pregnant, and eight other people in 1969.

Freeman, 41, has owned a home in Bradenton for two years, but often travels out of state for his work in the gas and oil industry, he previously told the Bradenton Herald.

In a video posted to his Facebook page Tuesday, Freeman expressed some of his thoughts over being granted Manson’s remains.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I call it an opportunity to put my grandfather’s body to rest. Other people want to call it something else but that’s from me to you,” Freeman said.

Two of Freeman’s neighbors told the Herald that they’ve never interacted with him and didn’t know he was the grandson of the infamous cult leader. His next door neighbor, however, the Herald that Freeman is “a perfectly normal guy,” and he doesn’t mind if the remains end up in his neighborhood.

“I don’t care about that stuff. People should just let it wash under the bridge,” said the neighbor, who declined to give his name. “I don’t understand why everyone’s making such a big deal out of it.”

Freeman previously told reporters he would cremate Manson’s body and spread the ashes, according to the AP. Attorney Dale Kiken, who represents Freeman, told the AP his client wants to have a final internment that doesn’t keep ashes or pieces of Manson.

“From a logical standpoint, there’s a great benefit to a public scattering of his ashes, not just for finality for his relatives but to everyone affected by Mr. Manson,” Kiken said.

Another one of Freeman’s neighbors said she was unaware of his presence in the neighborhood and whatever choice he makes with the remains is fine with her.

“I think he’s entitled to do what he wishes with it,” she said.

In the video, Freeman went on to say it’s been a hard few months for him and his family. After talking about his faith, Freeman said he has paid for his wrongs and so has his grandfather.

Freeman also talked about people wanting something from him or his grandfather after news of the court’s decision.

“This was the hard part but now it’s behind me, I have people going, ‘where’s mine,’ ‘I’m this or that.’ Go to the courthouse, that’s all I’m saying,” Freeman said.

It was a three-way legal battle for the remains between Freeman, a man who claimed to be fathered by Manson, and a pen pal of Manson’s who claimed to have the cult leader’s will, according to AP.