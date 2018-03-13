More Videos

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Justice, a Mounted Patrol horse who is retiring in 2018 after 19 years of service. Justice, a 22-year-old black Percheron, has been with the agency since 1998. Justice has worked several large events over the years that include the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl and the Orlando Classic. He can maintain his composure in any situation, which makes him a perfect horse for crowd control. Justice also assisted on many search and rescue missions and participated in various school demonstrations, summer programs and sheriff’s office events. Justice is retiring due to degenerative suspensory ligament disease. He leaves as the longest tenured Mounted Patrol horse with the sheriff’s office and will live out his days with his rider, Deputy Richard Starowesky. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
19 years later, Justice is hoofing it out of work at the sheriff’s office and into retirement

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 13, 2018 09:53 AM

After 19 years, a beloved member of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is stepping into his retirement, one hoof in front of the other.

Justice is retiring from his role as a mounted patrol horse due to degenerative suspensory ligament disease. His retirement was officially announced by the sheriff’s office on March 1.

The 22-year-old black Percheron has helped the department with several search and rescue missions, crowd control, school demonstrations and other sheriff’s office events since 1998. Some of the large event’s he has worked include the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl and the Orlando Classic. Justice is longest tenured mounted patrol horse with the sheriff’s office.

He will spend his retirement with his rider, Deputy Richard Starowesky, according to the sheriff’s office.

