19 years later, Justice is hoofing it out of work at the sheriff’s office and into retirement

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Justice, a Mounted Patrol horse who is retiring in 2018 after 19 years of service. Justice, a 22-year-old black Percheron, has been with the agency since 1998. Justice has worked several large events over the years that include the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl and the Orlando Classic. He can maintain his composure in any situation, which makes him a perfect horse for crowd control. Justice also assisted on many search and rescue missions and participated in various school demonstrations, summer programs and sheriff’s office events. Justice is retiring due to degenerative suspensory ligament disease. He leaves as the longest tenured Mounted Patrol horse with the sheriff’s office and will live out his days with his rider, Deputy Richard Starowesky. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

