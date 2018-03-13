19 years later, Justice is hoofing it out of work at the sheriff’s office and into retirement

After 19 years, a beloved member of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is stepping into his retirement, one hoof in front of the other.
Justice is retiring from his role as a mounted patrol horse due to degenerative suspensory ligament disease. His retirement was officially announced by the sheriff’s office on March 1.
The 22-year-old black Percheron has helped the department with several search and rescue missions, crowd control, school demonstrations and other sheriff’s office events since 1998. Some of the large event’s he has worked include the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl and the Orlando Classic. Justice is longest tenured mounted patrol horse with the sheriff’s office.
He will spend his retirement with his rider, Deputy Richard Starowesky, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
