Second bathroom threat found at Southeast High School

Southeast High School was on “shelter in place” Monday after yet another threat was found on campus.
According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow, a “vague” threat was written on the bathroom Monday morning. The school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes, he said. School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber said the school was on “shelter in place” until the school day ended at 2:05 p.m.
Parents were notified of the situation, and students and staff were safe at the school, located at 1200 37th Ave. E., Barber said. He added that if the suspect is found, they could face felony charges and district discipline up to expulsion.
The “shelter in place” status means people can move around between classes, but no one can come onto campus.
Bristow said there is video of a student entering the bathroom, but the sheriff’s office is still investigating.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating a similar threat that had placed Southeast High School on lockdown on Feb. 21, also written on a bathroom wall. In the days following the killing of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, several unfounded threats were discovered at several Manatee schools. Law enforcement had charged at least seven students with second-degree felonies for making threats against schools.
