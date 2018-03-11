Family helps raise money for child’s bone marrow transplant through Painting With a Twist event

About 35 people filled the Painting With a Twist Studio, 5917 Manatee Ave W #209, Bradenton, on Sunday to raise money for 10-year-old Alex Sims, who is in need of a bone marrow transplant.
Alex suffers from an often fatal immune system disorder called IPEX Syndrome, and Sunday’s event raised $910 as family, including grandmother Sherry Sims, continue to raise money to help with medical bills.
Alex’s grandfather, Ron Gillaspy, was in attendance to swab potential bone marrow donors, who joined the Be the Match registry to try to help Alex and other children in need of a transplant find a match.
Family members have also been trying to sell “A Cure for Alex” wristbands at schools in Manatee County, including King Middle School, Miller Elementary, Stewart Elementary and Anna Maria Island School.
For more information about Alex Sims or upcoming events, go to www.COTAforTEAMAlexS.com, or email cas575@aol.com. To register to be a bone marrow donor, go to https://join.bethematch.org/loveforalex.
