Palmetto man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Palmetto man died Saturday after his 2006 Dodge Ram crashed on U.S. 41 near the U.S. 19 interchange in Manatee County.
According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching the U.S. 19 interchange in Palmetto shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when, for unknown reasons, it traveled off the road in a northwesterly direction. The vehicle then overturned in the median.
The driver, 54-year-old David Nieves of Palmetto, was ejected from the vehicle, according to FHP. He later passed away from his injuries at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
According to the release, it is unknown at this time if Nieves was wearing a seatbelt and whether alcohol was a factor.
Comments