Help sought in locating woman, 39, reported missing in Manatee County

Authorities are seeking help in locating a Manatee County woman who was reported missing Friday night and is considered endangered.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sally D. Deeds, 39, was “being seen” at an unspecified facility on State Road 64 when she went missing about 9:20 p.m.
She is described as 5-foot-1 and 200 pounds.
The sheriff’s office said she has a history of going missing and is on numerous medications.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
